IPL 2018: KL Rahul praises Chris Gayle, says privilege to open batting with him

Rahul said that he is enjoying his cricket and is in good space. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2018: Kings XI Punjab batsman KL Rahul hailed his opening partner Chris Gayle and said that the southpaw has made his life less stressful. Rahul said that the bowlers constantly focus on his big hitting partner which ultimately gives him ample opportunity to build his innings. “He is the most destructive T20 opener in the world. It is a privilege to open the batting with him and it makes my life so much easier,”. He further added, “When the opposition bowling is focusing on him, that takes a little bit pressure out of me. I can just take my time and I can enjoy my cricket,” Rahul said.

KL Rahul and Chris Gayle share such good rapport from RCB. “We have played together for a few years now at RCB and now we are together. We enjoy each other’s company. A great human being. So much fun to be around. A complete entertainer,” Rahul said. Inquired as to whether Gayle’s aggression had rubbed off on him, the Karnataka batsman stated, “Like I said. It is good to be playing with him. We understand each other’s game really well. It is about just going and enjoying my cricket.

Asked whether being in and out of the ODI squad has affected his confidence, Rahul said he knew opportunities would come his way and it was important to be patient. “Look I am only trying to improve as a player with each tournament, each game, each opportunity. I am not really thinking about what is going to happen in future or after the IPL or my position in the team,” he said.

Rahul said that he is enjoying his cricket and is in good space. “I know opportunities will come my way. I have to be patient, keep performing and be consistent,” he added.

In this season so far KL Rahul has played seven matches of which he scored 268 runs at a strike rate of 170.70. Rahul’s batting this season has been a mix of class and an immense range of strokes. The bat swing is quick, the wrists are supple, the head is still, and the balance is perfect.

Kings XI Punjab have played 7 matches so far out of which they have won 5 which perfectly place them at the fourth place on the IPL points table.