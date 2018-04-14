IPL 2018: KKR pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti ruled out of Indian Premier League

KKR faced another setback on Saturday as young Indian fast-bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out of the tournament after a foot injury. (Source: KKR/Twitter)

IPL 2018: Kolkata Night Riders who dealt big blows with the injuries to Mitchell Starc and Mitchell Johnson, faced another setback on Saturday as young Indian fast-bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti was ruled out of the tournament after a foot injury. Nagarkoti who was a star performer for India at this year’s ICC Under 19 World Cup, had got injured before the start of the competition and has been replaced by Karnataka speedster Prasidh Krishna. The Karnataka pacer who made his debut in 2015 started his career with a bang by picking five wickets in his first match played against Bangladesh A. Prasidh Krishna has played 23 matches for Karnataka. Out of this, 19 were 50-over matches in which he picked up 33 wickets at an economy rate of 4.74.

Enthused with the Kamlesh Nagarkoti’s performance at U 19 world cup, Kolkata Night Riders picked him for Rs 3.2 crore in the IPL mega-auction. Dinesh Kartik team’s bowling resources look depleted as before Nagarkoti, Mitchell Starc who suffered from a tibial bone stress, and Mitchell Johnson’s slight niggle playing against Chennai Super Kings had confined the team’s bowling attack.

Kolkata Night Rider’s season started with the bang as after winning the season’s debut match their confidence went sky high. In this tournament so far KKR had played two matches in which they have won against RCB and lost the second match to Chennai Super Kings despite they scored 202 runs in that match. It would be interesting to see how their performance unfolds in the upcoming matches after such big blows. However, KKR’s next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday at Eden Gardens.