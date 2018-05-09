IPL 2018: Here are 4 most unpredictable things that have happened this season

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League is turning out to be an interesting affair. (Source: PTI)

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League is turning out to be an interesting affair. The first half of the season is over and the fans have seen some breathtaking moment. Each season of the IPL catapults some startling occurrences and astonishments for the cricket lovers. These unprecedented moments performed by players, become takes the centre stage in the later years. Here are four unexpected moments that have happened this season:

1) Hardik Pandya become leading contender for purple cap:

Mumbai Indians allrounder Hardik Pandya has improved a lot in the bowling department and has been a crucial player for Mumbai this season. He has been instrumental in giving that last push to take his team over the finishing line in order to secure those crucial wins. He also has been the lead runner for the purple cap 14 wickets from nine innings.

2) Gautam Gambhir stepping down:

Gautam Gambhir was the most celebrated player after he returned to Delhi Daredevils but his incompetency had cost him his captaincy. Under his captaincy, Delhi played six matches but managed to win single match. Gambhir chose to step down from the captaincy and took all responsiblity for the his side’s poor performance. Shreyas Iyer was given the responsibilty to lead Delhi.

3) Ambati Rayudu’s resurgence:

It was widely anticipated that Raydu would be left unsold this season after his last season’s dismal performance. In the previous season, he scored 91 runs at a strike rate of 116.66 from 5 matches. However, this IPL, Rayudu has snatched his chance with both hands and has proved his batting mettle. Rayudu has bagged 423 runs at an average of 42.3 from 10 matches.

4) Dhoni’s reincarnation:

Chennai Super Kings star captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has dispelled all the critics which touted him as a player who is riding on his star status to get the ticket for such big T20 leagues. In just few weeks, he has shut everyone’s mouth with his spectacular performance in IPL. In this season from his 10 innings, he scored 360 runs at an average of whopping 90.