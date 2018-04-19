IPL 2018: Hardik Pandya apologises to Ishan Kishan for freak throw that injured southpaw

Hardik Pandya apologised to his teammate Ishan Kishan for a freak throw that injured him. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya apologised to his teammate Ishan Kishan for a freak throw that injured the southpaw while keeping wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday evening. Ishan Kishan was badly injured when a throw from Hardik Pandya bounced high off the pitch area and hit his right eye. Hardik apologised young player by posting an emotional message on Twitter. “Mera cutie pie Sorry bhai! Stay strong,” Pandya’s tweet read. He also posted a picture with Ishan Kishan.

Giving an update on the injury, Mumbai Indians’ skipper Rohit Sharma said that Ishan Kishan will be fit in next 3-4 days. “Unfortunate, I have not checked on him because I came here right after the presentation got over. He seems all right, he has got a little swelling in his eyes, which should be ok by tomorrow/ day after, we have got few days before we play the next match on 22nd, we have got 3-4 days, where we will assess and hopefully he will be fine,” he said.

Mumbai Indians paid a whopping sum of Rs 6.2 crore to get Ishan Kishan’s services for IPL 2018. In his IPL career, Ishan has scored 412 runs at an average of 21.68. The youngster, however, has been in a good form off-later, contributing nicely with the bat.

In case Ishan Kishan is not available for the next match, Mumbai Indians have a backup wicketkeeper in Aditya Tare who can bat as well.

MI finally ended their losing streak by defeating Virat Kohli-led RCB in their last match. They recovered from a shock start of 0 for 2 to post a strong total of 213 for 6. Rohit Sharma led from the front scoring 94 runs from 52 balls, taking his team to 214 runs.