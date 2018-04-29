IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir is a ‘verbal terrorist’, says Australian journalist; gets thrashing from twitterati

Australian journalist Dennis Freedman faced a furore from twitteratis after he called former Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir a ‘verbal terrorist’. (Source: Twitter)

Australian journalist Dennis Freedman faced a furore from twitteratis after he called former Delhi Daredevils captain Gautam Gambhir a ‘verbal terrorist’. Freedman was irked with Gambhir’s statement in which he criticised Pakistan. The former Indian opener in an interview on Friday had said that instead of just ending cricketing ties between the two nations, India should ban Pakistanis from all industries, including music and film industries.

Gambhir had said,”Merely boycotting cricketing ties with Pakistan will not help. If a ban is imposed, it should be in all sectors, be it films, music or any other. Nobody from Pakistan should be provided an opportunity to perform in India unless the relations between the two neighbours improve.”

Gautam Gambhir is a verbal terrorist. The crap he said again today re relationship between India / Pakistan is dangerous. — Dennis Jai Hind (@DennisCricket_) April 27, 2018

Following Gambhir’s statement, the Australian journalist took to Twitter and said: “Gautam Gambhir is a verbal terrorist, The crap he said again today re relationship between India/Pakistan is dangerous.” After the tweet, Twitter became a war zone between Indian and Pakistan cricket fans. While Indian fanatics thrashed Freedman for his comment, Pakistani enthusiasts came to the Australian journalist’s rescue.

He may be verbal terrorist but u people r the real one..#terroristan — Manas sasan (@manassasan) April 27, 2018

Says an Australian journalist where the whole Australian media stands at no.1 in the list of most idiotic media ????????

U better focus on your GREAT TEAM ???????? — arun kumar (@arunmadhavuni) April 29, 2018

He said truth bro…

Pakistan does not deserve anything…

We can’t need any relationship with Country like Pakistan… — Hasrat Khokhar™ (@hasratkh0khar) April 27, 2018

Why you care about my India and my Indian people ?? @GautamGambhir whatever he said he said about he’s country not you or your country .. so shut your mouth and find some news in your own country..looser — humsabekhain???????? (@sachin_shere) April 29, 2018

This is not the first time Freedman has attacked a cricketer. In 2017, he posted a picture of the Indian cricket team who were sweeping the Eden Gardens in support of Swachh Baharat Abhiyan. The Australian jounalist took to Twitter and captioned the picture: “Sweepers clean the stadium in readiness for the World XI match.” He did not stop there as he re-posted his infamous ‘Sachin Who’ picture and Indian cricket fans just couldn’t hold back.

Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday stepped down as the captain of Delhi Daredevils following his team’s poor performance so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League. India batsman Shreyas Iyer was announced as the new skipper at the franchise’s press conference which was also attended by coach Ricky Ponting and team CEO Hemant Dua.