IPL 2018: Full list of commentators for different languages

The Indian Premier League will start on April 7. (Source: PTI)

The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League will start from April 7 with the opening match between the defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. While on one hand, the players are busy sweating it out on the field, the broadcaster, Star India, too has pulled up its socks to provide an enhanced viewing experience to the fans. For the first time ever, the Indian Premier League will be broadcast in 6 different languages, targeting an unprecedented reach of 700 million fans across TV and Digital.

Apart from this, Star is also set to stream IPL on Hotstar in Virtual Reality. A source told FinancialExpress.com that fans will also be able to select camera angles and commentary language of their choice, offering further customisation through the ‘Super-fan feed’.

For this, Star has announced a separate team of commentators under the Super-fan feed which includes big names like David Hussey, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Scott Styris and Kumar Sangakkara. In addition, fans will be able to enjoy a social experience on Hotstar with cricket emojis to enhance the viewing and sharing experience.

The English commentary team for IPL 2018 will feature some regular names like Harsha Bhogle, Sanjay Manjrekar, Danny Morrison, Aakash Chopra and Ian Bishop with Jonty Rhodes who has now parted ways with Mumbai Indians as their fielding coach.

The Hindi team will feature Murali Kartik, Aakash Chopra and Kapil Dev along with VVS Laxman who is also the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team also includes current players like Irfan Pathan and Pragyan Ojha who failed to find a team in IPL 2018 auction.

Here is the full list of commentators for different languages in IPL 2018:

World feed: Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Sanjay Manjrekar, Danny Morrison, Michael Slater, Murali Kartik, Michael Vaughan, Ian Bishop, David Lloyd, Brett Lee, Graeme Smith, Jonty Rhodes, Matthew Hayden, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, Mel Jones, Kevin Pietersen, M Clarke, Lisa Sthalekar, Isa Guha, Nasser Hussain, Aakash Chopra, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Rohan Gavaskar and Deep Das Gupta

Hindi commentary team: Aakash Chopra, Vivek Razdan, Nikhil Chopra, Jatin Sapru, VVS Laxman, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan, Kapil Dev, Mohd Kaif, Murali Kartik, RP Singh, Abhishek Nayar, Rajat Bhatia and Pragyan Ojha.

Super fan feed/select feed: David Hussey, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Michael Clarke, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Vaughan, Damien Fleming, Scott Styris, Anil Kumble, Nasser Hussain, Dean Jones, Mike Hesson, Mark Waugh, Kumar Sangakkara, Graeme Smith and Darren Sammy.

Kannada commentary team: Sunil Joshi, Vijay Bharadwaj, Sujith Somasundar, Akhil Balachandra, Chandramouli Kanavi, GK Anil Kumar, Gundappa Vishwanath and Veda Krishnamurthy.

Tamil commentary team: Hemang Badani, Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, VB Chandrasekhar, Subramaniam Badrinath, Abhinav Mukund and K V Sathyanarayanan.

Telugu commentary team: Venkatapathi Raju, Venugopal Rao, Kalyan Krishna, C Venkatesh, Chandrasekhar P, Sudheer Mahavadi and Rj Koushik.

Bangla commentary team: Ashoke Dinda, Ranadeb Bose, Abhishek Jhunjhunwala, Saradindu Mukherjee, Gautam Bhattacharya, Pradeep Roy, Snehashish Ganguly and Jhulan Goswami.