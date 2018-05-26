IPL 2018 final LIVE streaming, CSK vs SRH: When and Where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on TV

IPL 2018 final LIVE Streaming: CSK face off against SRH at Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2018 final LIVE Streaming, CSK vs SRH: The 51-day long T20 extravaganza has finally reached its pinnacle, and the two finalists are Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two-time champions Chennai will take on Hyderabad for the ultimate prize at the Wankhede Stadium. The returning CSK side had made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1, while SRH had to overcome Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Qualifier 2 to make it to the coveted final. Both the sides have met each other thrice in the ongoing edition of the league and the Super Kings hold a 3-0 record over their southern neighbours. In the much awaited final on Sunday, which could also be seen as a southern derby, it will be a clash between Hyderabad’s bowling and Chennai’s batting.

When is CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final is on May 27, Sunday.

Where will CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final be played?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final start?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final will begin at 7 pm, while the toss will take place at 6:30 pm.

Which channel will broadcast CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final Live on TV?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final live will be broadcast on TV by Star Sports. It will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Select HD.

Where can one watch CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final LIVE Streaming Online?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final Live Streaming Online can be watched on Hotstar. For Live commentary and score, one can also follow FinancialExpress.com.

What are CSK and SRH squads?

Chennai Super Kings squads: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Shorey, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kanishk Seth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad squads: Shakib Al Hasan, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Alex Hales, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Bipul Sharma, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sachin Baby, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Tanmay Agarwal, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed