IPL 2018 final LIVE Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score, Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates: Can Kings be Super again against Risers?

IPL 2018 final LIVE Score, CSK vs SRH: CSK are playing their seventh final.

IPL 2018 final LIVE Score, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to lock horns against each other for the fourth time this season. However, this time alot is at stake for both the teams. The Grand Finale of IPL, and CSK and SRH will battle against each other at Wankhede Stadium to be crowned champions. The Yellow army, defeated Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 to directly qualify to their seventh IPL final. As for SRH, they had to defeat the Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2 on Friday night to make it to the title clash.

The Super Kings have had a four-day break since their jailbreak wins in Qualifier 1. After restricting SRH to 139-7, CSK were in deep trouble at 92-7. But Faf du Plessis used up all his experience, sucked up all the pressure, and delivered a match-winning inning much to the delight of his teammates. CSK won that contest by 2 wickets with 5 balls to spare.

WATCH| IPL 2018 final LIVE streaming, CSK vs SRH

If the Sunrisers are in the final, they have to thank Rashid Khan for it; the all-rounder from Afghanistan had the perfect match against KKR in Qualifier 2 – making crucial contributions with the bat, ball and in the field.

The final in brief is between the best batting side pitted against the best bowling side. Will it be CSK 3 SRH 0 or will Hyderabad make win their maiden title, is the million dollar question. But one thing is for sure- that is there is no scope for mediocrity and there will be no second chance

Here are CSK vs SRH, IPL 2018 final LIVE Cricket Score:

Here are CSK and SRH squads:

Chennai Super Kings squads: Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Faf du Plessis, Dhruv Shorey, Lungi Ngidi, Monu Kumar, Kshitiz Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Kanishk Seth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif.

Sunrisers Hyderabad squads: Shakib Al Hasan, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Alex Hales, Sandeep Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammad Nabi, Bipul Sharma, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Sachin Baby, Mehdi Hasan, Ricky Bhui, T Natarajan, Tanmay Agarwal, Basil Thampi, K Khaleel Ahmed.