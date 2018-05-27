IPL 2018 final, CSK vs SRH: This Chennai Super Kings player just completed hat-trick of titles

This Chennai Super Kings player created history by completing a hat-trick of titles. (Image Source: IPL/Twitter)

IPL 2018 final: The 11thseason of the Indian Premier League came to an end on Sunday night as a dominating Chennai Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets to lift the trophy for the 8th time. Chasing a target of 179 runs, Shane Watson’s destructive century ensured that Chennai Super Kings win the match comfortably with 9 balls to go against a strong SRH bowling line-up.

While all eyes were on big shots like Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina who have been a part of all the three title-winning campaigns, another Chennai Super Kings player created history by completing a hat-trick of titles.

Karn Sharma who was included in the playing XI for the final in place of Harbhajan Singh won his third consecutive title and became the first player to do so. The 30-year-old leg-spinner bowled three overs at the Wankhede Stadium and picked up the crucial wicket of SRH skipper Kane Williamson. He finished with the figures of 3-0-25-1.

Interestingly, Karn Sharma had won his first IPL title in 2016 with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the same side CSK defeated this year. However, that year, Sharma wasn’t included in the playing XI for the final and wasn’t released by SRH ahead of next year’s auction.

He was then picked by Mumbai Indians and played 2017 IPL final against Rising Pune Supergiant at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, ahead of Harbhajan Singh. Sharma proved his selection right and even though didn’t pick up any wicket, bowled an economical spell. He finished with the figures of 4-0-18-0.

After CSK’s win against SRH, Sharma said that he was waiting for an opportunity to perform. “I was prepared and was waiting for my chances to grab the opportunities I got,” he said.

Returning to IPL after a gap of two years, Chennai Super Kings was playing in its seventh final.