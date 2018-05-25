IPL 2018 final fixed? Hotstar promo video triggers massive buzz ahead of clash at Wakhede Stadium

IPL 2018 final: Hotstar video showed that the final will be played between CSK and KKR.

Chennai Super Kings are gearing up for their seventh IPL final while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be locking horns in Qualifier 2 at Eden Gardens today. The winner goes on to face Chennai at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on June 27. Well, this is what the storyline was up until a promo video by official broadcast partners ‘Hotstar’ surfaced. The leaked video which went viral on Thursday calls upon viewers to watch Chennai square off against Kolkata in the IPL final on Sunday.

A twitterati who goes by the name of Sharan, posted the video and captioned it as “Hotstar Predicted IPL Final So Early CSKvKKR Lmao. Fixed?” Fixing charges against IPL are not new. In 2013, the tournament saw its fair share of controversy over spot-fixing. Following the incident, CSK team principal Gurunath Meiyappan was implicated in spot-fixing and betting case which led to a ban on three RR cricketers -Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila along with co-owner Raj Kundra. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were banned for two years.

Meanwhile, despite their dominance throughout the league stages, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will have to bring their best to the field when they take on buoyant KKR. Sunrisers finished top of the points table after 14 matches and have been quite the team to beat with an exceptional bowling battery and solid batting. But the Kane Williamson-led side has lost four games on the trot including their two-wicket loss in the Qualifier 1 to CSK and the last league clash against KKR.

Dinesh Karthik’s KKR, on the contrary, has won four games back-to-back, their latest being a 25-run victory over Rajasthan Royals to reach Qualifier 2. Since suffering their heaviest ever defeat margin of 102 runs against the Mumbai Indians, KKR have not looked back with skipper Karthik leading from the front and the likes of West Indies star Andre Russell and the wrist spinners stepping up to the occasion. In their last encounter in league stages, Sunrisers beat KKR at Eden Gardens by five wickets.