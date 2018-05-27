IPL 2018 final, CSK vs SRH: Riding on Shane Watson’s 117, MS Dhoni’s Yellow army win third Indian Premier League title

IPL 2018 final, CSK vs SRH: Shane Watson became the fourth player to score a century. (Twitter)

IPL 2018 final, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by xxx wickets in the Indian Premier League final at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Chennai playing the seventh final lifted their third IPL trophy- courtesy Shane Watson’s explosive 117 -runs innings. Yusuf Pathan’s unbeaten 45 runs off 25 balls along with skipper Kane Williamson’s 47 helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 178/6 against CSK in the summit clash. In a batting-friendly track, Yusuf, who came when the scoreboard was reading 101/3, played a good knock to propel Hyderabad to a good total in their 20 overs. The Baroda batsman’s unbeaten innings contained four boundaries and a couple of hits into the stands.

Put in to bat, Hyderabad started their proceedings on a bad note as opener Shreevats Goswami (5) gifted his wicket in the second over with the just 13 runs on the board. While trying to convert a single, Goswami fell short of the crease when a throw from long leg by Karn Sharma was easily picked by Dhoni to give Hyderabad the first jolt.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was then joined by Williamson and the duo stabilised Hyderabad’s innings putting on a 51-run partnership for the second wicket. Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja broke the partnership in the ninth over as he clean bowled Dhawan on 26 runs.

Shakib Al Hasan then took Hyderabad’s innings forward with his skipper as the side crossed the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs. However, in a desperate attempt, Williamson came down the wicket trying to play big, but the ball drifted away and then Dhoni did the rest behind the stumps.

The Hyderabad skipper’s knock came off 36 balls, decorated with five boundaries and two sixes. Williamson’s fall bought Yusuf in the middle and the right-hander made clear his intentions from the very beginning, smashing a boundary in the second ball he faced. But when things seemed good in the middle, Bravo packed back Shakib (23 off 15) in the 16th over, leaving Hyderabad at 133/4.

Incoming batsman Deepak Hooda (3) fell cheaply in the 17th over which saw Carlos Brathwaite joining Yusuf. The Baroda batsman then accumulated 34 runs for Hyderabad with Brathwaite in the remaining 18 deliveries to help their side reach a competitive total in the mega final.

Brathwaite, who fell in the final delivery of Hyderabad’s innings, chipped in with a valuable 21 runs off 11 balls. For Chennai, Lungi Ngidi, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo and Jadeja bagged one wicket each.