IPL 2018 final: As MS Dhoni guides CSK to 3rd title, Anand Mahindra pays tribute to league; Virender Sehwag, others react

IPL 2018 final: Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. (Twitter/CSK).

IPL 2018 final: Chennai Super Kings won their third IPL title after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Shane Watson’s unbeaten 117 knock helped Chennai sail past the finishing line in style. Following to the thumping win, Twitterati’s went into flooded the social media with their tweets. Among the big names were Virender Sehwag, Anand Mahindra, Michael Vaughan who took to Twitter to express their feelings. Michael Vaughan took to Twitter and tweeted: “Shane Watson……. Doesn’t matter how Old you are……..” Former Indian batsmen Mohammed Kaid said: “Having not played for 2 years, ChennaiIPL do it in style. New heroes in every victory and prove again that no substitute for experience. Champion team and a massive victory.”

Shane Watson……. Doesn’t matter how Old you are……… #IPL2018Final — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 27, 2018

Having not played for 2 years, @ChennaiIPL do it in style. New heroes in every victory and prove again that no substitute for experience. Champion team and a massive victory #IPL2018Final — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 27, 2018

Congratulations Chennai Superkings on becoming deserving champions of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. Brilliant throughout the tournament and the wonderful people from Chennai and whole of TN deserve this @ChennaiIPL . #IPL2018Final — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 27, 2018

What a great knock to finish off the IPL @ShaneRWatson33 . Congratulations @ChennaiIPL well deserved win !#IPL2018Final — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 27, 2018

From WHY Watson to WHY NOT Watson, what a ride, take a bow .. #Champ #IPL2018Final #CSKvSRH — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 27, 2018

However, it was Anand Mahindra’s tweet which was special and was dedicated to the fans instead of two teams. He tweeted: The pic I will carry as my memory of the IPL Finals. This man might well be asked why he’s waving the Indian flag and not the winning team’s banner. He’s actually right on target.. When a sporting spectacle of this scale involves everyone in the country, it’s India that wins!”

Started off slowly but Watson shifted gears after that, as his brilliant unbeaten knock of 117 helps CSK beat SRH by 8 wickets in the #IPL2018Final! Congratulations @ChennaiIPL on winning your 3rd VIVO @IPL Title! ????#CSKvSRH — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 27, 2018

Very very special performance @ChennaiIPL @ShaneRWatson33 take a bow mate…#crushedit God Bless you all as our beloved festival of @IPL comes to a conclusion. Love you India❤❤❤ pic.twitter.com/sDHeLJucwq — Matthew Hayden AM (@HaydosTweets) May 27, 2018

The pic I will carry as my memory of the #IPLFinals This man might well be asked why he’s waving the Indian flag and not the winning team’s banner. He’s actually right on target.. When a sporting spectacle of this scale involves everyone in the country, it’s India that wins! pic.twitter.com/YbiGaWd1N2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 27, 2018

Making a comeback after serving two years of a ban, the Yellow Brigade stood up to their reputation of being one of the best team in the cash-rich league. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side hunted down a competitive 179-run target against one of the best bowling attacks of the current season with nine balls to spare. Watson was in devastating touch in his entire 57-ball innings, which comprised of 11 boundaries and eight massive hits into the stands. The Australian along with Suresh Raina (32) forged a 117-run match-winning partnership to put Chennai ahead of their opponents.

Chasing 179, Chennai lost their first wicket in the fourth over as Opener Faf du Plessis (10) was caught and bowled by pacer Sandeep Sharma when the scoreboard was reading just 13 runs. Raina then joined Watson and the duo started slamming bowlers all round the park at will. The strike mostly remained with Watson and the Australian all-rounder took advantage beautifully by unleashing some ferocious shots