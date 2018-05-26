​​​
  4. IPL 2018: Fans demand Indian citizenship for Rashid Khan; Sushma Swaraj, Ashraf Ghani react

Rashid Khan, a teenage sensation from Afghanistan has been making headlines after a sterling performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier of T20 Indian Premier League.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 6:50 PM
ipl 2018, 11th ipl, rashid khan, indian citizenship, sushma swaraj, ashraf gilani, sushma rashid khan tweet, rashid khan citizenship, rashid khan afghanistan, rashid khan india, rashid khan sushma swaraj IPL 2018: Indian cricket fans and social media users are hailing teenage Afghan sensation Rashid Khan after his brilliant performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League. (IE)

IPL 2018: Indian cricket fans and social media users are hailing teenage Afghan sensation Rashid Khan after his brilliant performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League. After the 19-year-old leg-spinner helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat Kolkata Knight Riders, fans have even demanded an Indian citizenship for him so that he can represent India. The request was noticed by Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj who even responded to it. Swaraj took to social media and said that the issue of awarding Indian citizenship to any foreigner comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs. “I have seen all the tweets. Citizenship matters are dealt with by Ministry of Home affairs,” Swaraj wrote on Twitter. The tweet now has been deleted from her twitter feed.

Now, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has joined the discussion on social media regarding the talented Afghan star. The Afghanistan President tweeted that his nation’s citizens take pride in their hero, Rashid Khan and clarified he will not allow Rashid Khan to go anywhere as ‘he remains an asset to the cricketing world’. Further, he conveyed his gratitude to Indian Premier League for giving Rashid the platform to perform and display his talents.

“Afghans take absolute pride in our hero, Rashid Khan. I am also thankful to our Indian friends for giving our players a platform to show their skills. Rashid reminds us whats best about Afg. He remains an asset to the cricketing world. No we are not giving him away. @narendramodi”, Ghani said in a tweet.

Rashid Khan, a teenage sensation from Afghanistan has been making headlines after a sterling performance against Kolkata Knight Riders in the second qualifier of T20 Indian Premier League. Termed as the ‘Best T20 Spinner in the World’ by Sachin Tendulkar, Rashid on Friday scored 34 of 10 balls and took three wickets for 19 runs to propel Kane Williamson’s team into IPL final for the second time in Sunrisers’ Hyderabad three years of participation.

