IPL 2018: Delhi Daredevils announce the start of online ticket sale

IPL 2018: The tournament will begin from April 7. (PTI)

IPL 2018: Indian Premier League is less than 11 days away, and teams are all geared up to go big or go home. Fans are looking for ways to buy tickets for home matches and big clashes. Now, Delhi Daredevils on Monday announced the commencement of online ticket sales, ranging from Rs 750 to Rs 17,500 from their ticketing partner Paytm, for the upcoming 11th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The retail counters will start their sales from April 4, as the Daredevils prepare to open their IPL 2018 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on April 21.

“Kotla has been a key part of our story as DD. There have been some exciting matches at our home ground over the years. The 2018 season promises something similar for all our fans,” Daredevils CEO Hemant Dua said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming all our fans back to the Kotla, to once again show that their heart is indeed ‘Dil Dilli’ (Heart beats for Delhi),” he added.

The 11th season of the cash-rich IPL starts April 7, with defending champions Mumbai Indians facing Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper, Gautam Gambhir will be leading Delhi Daredevils for this year’s Indian Premier League. The former Indian opened was bought by the national capital’s franchise for Rs 2.8 crore. In a recent interview after getting elected as the captain of the team, Gambhir expressed the new target for his IPL side. “Delhi is home and it feels great to be back to my roots. I started my IPL stint with Delhi Daredevils and it played an important role in shaping the leader in me back then. I hope we can apply our collective learnings from the past few years and guide the team to its maiden IPL title,” he said.

Gambhir also talked about the importance of having the cricketing great Ricky Ponting in his team. “Having a legend like Ricky Ponting will certainly add depth to the side and help us develop a winning strategy for the upcoming season,” Gambhir said.

Delhi Daredevils 2018 squad: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Chris Morris, Naman Ojha, Glenn Maxwell, Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Colin Munro, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Daniel Christian, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh, Trent Boult, Manjot Kalra, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sayan Ghosh.