IPL 2018: CSK’s Harbhajan Singh launches his talk show

IPL 2018: Ace Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh today announced the launch of ‘Quick Heal Bhajji Blast with CSK’, a weekly talk show featuring top cricketers from India and aboard. During the launch, Harbhajan fielded questions from journalists about this latest undertaking. The talk show will have Harbhajan in a candid conversation with his Chennai Super Kings colleagues on subjects ranging from cricket to personal life and anecdotes.

“Whenever interviewed, most cricketing stars appear very graceful and poised, but anyone who’s been anywhere near a dressing room knows how far from reality that actually is,” Harbhajan said. “Pranks and wisecracks are a part and parcel of their interactions with each other. This unseen facet is what I want to bring to Indian audiences through Quick Heal Bhajji Blast with CSK,” he added.