IPL 2018 – CSK vs KKR: Vinay Kumar asks fans to just ‘CHILL’ after conceding 35 runs in 11 balls

Chennai Super Kings’ homecoming has been nothing less than a fairytale – bowlers conceding 202 runs and scoring 203 in a blistering way. The win was perfectly scripted by Sam Billings’ 23-ball 56 run and Ravindra Jadeja’s six on the second last ball. CSK needed 17 runs in the last over and KKR’s captain Dinesh Karthik trusted Vinay Kumar with the responsibility to get the victory.

However, stars were not in Kumar’s favour. The very first ball he delivered to Dwayne Bravo was a no-ball which the West Indian managed to send the ball beyond fine-leg. With pressure on KKR now, Jadeja made it worse by hitting the ball hard over long on and with that winning the match and losing the match by five wickets.

Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL…. — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) April 11, 2018

Soon after the match ended, fans took to Twitter and expressed their discontent at Kumar performances. To this, Kumar tried to defend himself on social media and said: “Hey guys take it easy, it’s just a game. Where were you all when I defended 9 runs against RCB and 10 runs against Mumbai Indians!! Sometimes things do go wrong so CHILL…”

Sam Billings played a little gem in CSK chase of a stiff target of 203. CSK won the match with a ball to spare as Ravindra Jadeja deposited military medium stuff from R Vinay Kumar into stands. The India discard bowled a forgettable final over where CSK needed 17 runs to win.

This was after Englishman Billings set it up nicely with a magnificent 56 off 23 balls that five huge sixes apart from a couple of boundaries. The pressure put by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s slow batting (25 off 28 balls) was neutralised by Billings.

Chasing the mammoth target CSK had a blazing start with seasoned veteran Shane Watson hitting 42 off 19 balls with three fours and equal number of sixes in a 75-run opening stand with Ambati Rayudu (39 off 26 balls). Tom Curran making his IPL debut got rid of Watson with a short ball and Rayudu was accounted by Kuldeep Yadav as he tried an inside-out shot.

Suresh Raina (14) sustained a calf muscle injury which hampered his running between the wickets with Sunil Narine sending him back. Dhoni and Billings got the chase back on track with a 54-run stand.