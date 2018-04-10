IPL 2018: Cobras in CSK vs KKR match? This threat is TVK’s Velmurugan’s masterplan to get today’s match cancelled

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match. (Source: Twitter/CSK)

Cricket fans in Chennai have waited for two years to witness their team Chennai Super Kings play at their home ground. Sadly for them, controversy has hit the franchise even before the players can take the field. Protests are on against the match being conducted in Chennai in wake of the Cauvery dispute, statements by Thamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader Velmurugan have left everyone startled.

Velmurugan has reportedly said that a certain section of the society is planning to bring hundreds of cobras and will set them free at the Chepauk Stadium. He added that it will be interesting to see how the players and authorities will catch them all.

Earlier, while addressing a press conference at the Chennai Press Club, Velmurugan had said that if anything happens to any of the players in Chennai, TVK won’t be responsible. “We know you have reached here and are staying in hotels. If anything happens when you go out shopping or sight-seeing, the TVK will not be responsible”, he had said. This statement came after TVK had announced that if CSK vs KKR match is played as planned, then it would protest inside the stadium along with other fringe groups.

The protests have been going on outside the MA Chidambaram stadium ahead of the match. The activists of T Velumurugan-led Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) tried to picket the stadium, but were immediately removed by the police.

The stadium has been turned into a fortress with 4,000 policemen including commandos and members of the Rapid Action Force deployed for security.

“If the match is held despite our plea, we will coordinate with all democratic forces to stop it by organising a massive picketing protest. Many leaders and organisations will participate,” Velumurugan had said, adding, “Cricketers knowing Tamil, please understand our sentiments.”

Various political parties and celebrities have also come out in support and demanded that IPL matches should not be played in Chennai at a time when the state is witnessing widespread agitations on the vexed issue.

The protests are being held urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB). On February 16, the Supreme Court raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft and reduced Tamil Nadu’s share while compensating it by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river basin. The Centre has until May 3 to submit a plan to the Supreme Court over the implementation of its earlier order.