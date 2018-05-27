IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony: Salman Khan to perform in star-studded event at Wankhede Stadium; all you need to know

IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony: Salman Khan to perform at Wankhede Stadium.

IPL 2018 Closing Ceremony: The Indian Premier League 2018 has reached its climax, and now Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns against each other at Wankhede Stadium to be crowned champions. But before the first ball of the final match is bowled, a star-studded closing ceremony will rock Mumbai’s cricket citadel. Some of the big names to perform at the ceremony are Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif.

Other Bollywood stars who will groove on the beats are Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem, according to a report by The Indian Express. Kareena Kapoor and newly-wed Sonam Kapoor are also expected to perform at the event. Star Plus tweeted: “This final, enjoy cricket with masti, dhamaal and entertainment. PartyTohBantiHai Cricket Final LIVE Party Toh Banti Hai, 27th May at 5pm only on STAR PLUS. @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor.” Kriti Shanon also shared her dance practice video on her Instagram account.

WATCH| IPL 2018 final LIVE Score, CSK vs SRH

Chennai, the two-time IPL champions, already made to the final beating Hyderabad by two wickets in the Qualifier 1 of the cash-rich league here on Tuesday, Hyderabad had to go through the second qualifier. The Kane Williamson-led side overcame Kolkata Knight Riders’ challenge by 14 runs at the Eden Gardens on Friday to seal a place in the coveted final.

This final, enjoy cricket with masti, dhamaal and entertainment. #PartyTohBantiHai

Cricket Final LIVE Party Toh Banti Hai, 27th May at 5pm only on STAR PLUS. @BeingSalmanKhan @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor Click to set a reminder: https://t.co/wuO9hnaqg6 pic.twitter.com/E7WQ3A1air — STAR PLUS (@StarPlus) May 25, 2018

For Chennai, each of the batsman had risen to the occassion whenever their side needed. The yellow brigade have been on a roll since making their comeback to the IPL fold after serving a two-year-ban, and have rarely lost the momentum this season with the old guards and new sensations firing in unison.

Coming to Hyderabad, the orange army’s success mostly bank on their bowling which has a lot of variety and some of the best names in the business. Their star-performer of the season is Afghani-leg spinner Rashid Khan, whose stellar performance against KKR in Qualifier 2 made Indians fans go crazy over him.

The final in brief is between the best batting side against the best bowling side. Will it be CSK 3 SRH 0 or will Hyderabad win their maiden title, is the million dollar question. But one thing is for sure – is there is no scope for mediocrity and there will be no second chance.