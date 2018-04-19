IPL 2018: Chris Gayle scores 1st century of this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle scores the first century of IPL. (KXIP Twitter)

IPL 2018: Chris Gayle scored the first century of the eleventh season of Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. Gayle was bought by Kings XI Punjab after no team picked him up at the auctions. The Jamaican did not feature in the early matches of IPL 2018, but when he did he silenced every critic of his. This is Gayle’s sixth century in the IPL career and is the most by any player in the T20 domestic tournament. Also, this is his 21st century in T20 format.

WATCH|IPL 2018 LIVE Score KXIP vs SRH LIVE Cricket Score, Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Updates: Chris Gayle first hundred of season takes Kings to 193

Kings XI Punjab had posted a target of 193 after riding on Gayle’s impressive hundred. At 38, Chris Gayle continues to make a big mark through his batting techniques to score tons. Even before this IPL match, Gayle has many feathers in his cap, the most sixies (280) and highest individual score (175* for RCB in the IPL), along with the record of hitting first T20 10000 runs in the year 2017 playing against Gujarat Lions to name a few.