IPL 2018: Brendon McCullum completes 9000 runs in Twenty20, second do to so after this cricket player

IPL 2018: Brendon McCullum completes 9000 runs in Twenty20

IPL 2018: Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum today became only the second cricketer to complete 9,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during the IPL match between Royals Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here today. McCullum needed eight runs for achieving his landmark on the day. In fact, it was McCullum’s unforgettable 73-ball-158 during the first-ever IPL game between KKR and RCB that set the tone for the cash-rich league.

The former New Zealand skipper achieved the milestone in the fourth ball of RCB’s innings when he hit a six off KKR’s R Vinay Kumar over fine leg. The 36-year-old scored 43 off 27 balls before being dismissed by Sunil Narine in the ninth over.

One of the most explosive batsman in world cricket, West Indies’ Chris Gayle is the only other cricketer to score more than 9000 runs in twenty20. He has so far amassed 11,068 runs in 323 matches.

