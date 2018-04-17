IPL 2018: Big feat! Virat Kohli creates history, becomes highest run-scorer ever in Indian Premier League

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli has become the highest run-getter in the entire IPL history (Source: RCB Twitter)

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli has become the highest run-getter in the entire IPL history. With this, the Indian captain has surpassed Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina. CSK batsman had smashed 4558 runs in 163 matches. While Kohli has accumulated over 4590 runs in total. Kohli had a spectacular 2017 amassing over 2500 runs at an average of 68.73 in all formats. He was recently named leading male cricketer for the second successive year Wisden’s Cricketers of the Year list.

Highest Run Scorer in all of VIVO IPL! One man – ???? @imVkohli ????

4559 runs* But only 25% of the work is done here. #PlayBold #MIvRCB #RCB pic.twitter.com/6eaELw3ieW — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2018

Virat Kohli-led RCB locked horns against defending champions Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium today. Simply he can be described as- ‘He came, He saw, He conquered’. With his exceptional technically sound batting, he has conquered all three formats of cricket and is touted as Sachin Tendulkar of 21st century. With 164 sixes and a whopping 399 fours, he is a deadly run machine which he had scored in just 153 matches. The 11th season of IPL could prove to be a record breaker season for him as he is at the third spot in ‘most sixes hit’ list. The only two batsmen above him are Raina and Rohit Sharma.

However, although he played a blistering 92-runs knock, Kolhi could not lead his team to victory. RCB lost to MI by 46 runs.