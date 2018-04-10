IPL 2018: Big blow to Mumbai Indians, Pat Cummins ruled out of Indian Premier League

IPL 2018: Pat Cummins will not play for Mumbai Indians this year. (Source: Twitter)

IPL 2018: If losing their first match against Chennai Super Kings wasn’t enough for the Mumbai Indians, the team has now lost Australian fast-bowler Pat Cummins to an injury. Cummins, who played for Delhi Daredevils in last year’s IPL, has been ruled out of this season’s Indian Premier League with a back injury, Cricket Australia said on Tuesday. He now faces a bigger challenge to be fit for Australia’s limited-overs tour of England in June.

“Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae,” CA’s support team physiotherapist David Beakley said in a statement. “It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL,” he added.

Beakley said that Cummins will now undergo a period of recovery and rehabilitation and they will look to re-scan him in a few weeks to assess the healing. “Following this we will be in a better position to decide on Pat’s return to play timeline including participation in the limited overs tour of the UK,” he said.

Cummins had played 13 consecutive Tests for Australia since being called up during the tour of India last year. The 24-year-old who has had an injury-hit career was also a part of the side that scored a 4-0 Ashes series win against England. He had claimed 22 wickets in four Tests in South Africa.

Cummins is the third Australian fast-bowler who has been ruled out of IPL after Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Starc. Behrendorff was bought by Mumbai Indians but was ruled out due to a back injury. He was replaced by New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan in the team.

Starc, on the other hand, was purchased by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 9.5 crore and was replaced by England seamer Tom Curran.