IPL 2018: BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 challenge; Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana named captains

Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the sides in Women’s T20 challenge. (Source: BCCI)

IPL 2018: In what comes as good news for cricket fans across the country, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced 13-members for the Women’s T20 Challenge match to be played ahead of the IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will be a step towards turning women’s IPL into a reality in the coming years. A total of 26 women players will take part in this off-game including 10 international cricketers from Australia, England and New Zealand.

While IPL Trailblazers will be captained by young Indian opener Smriti Mandhana, the IPL Supernovas will be led by hard-hitting all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur. The match will witness some of the biggest names from women cricket competing against each other including Indian legend Mithali Raj, Australia’s captain Meg Lanning, England’s Danielle Wyatt, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Suzie Bates, rising Indian sensation Jemimah Rodrigues and highest wicket-taker in ODIs Jhulan Goswami.

While announcing the captains, former team India skipper and member of Committee of Administrators (CoA), Diana Edulji said this is a small yet significant step towards a prospective league involving women’s stars in the future.

“We are excited to announce the first-of-its-kind exhibition match involving our women cricketers. BCCI has been pulling out all stops to promote and nurture women’s cricket and this is a small yet significant step towards a prospective league involving women’s stars in the future. The IPL is the biggest and most popular league in the world and it has been a long-time endeavour to have a women’s league that can match the exuberance of IPL,” she said.

The T20 match will begin at 2 PM IST and will be followed by the IPL 2018 Qualifier 1 at 7 PM IST.

Here are the squads for Women’s T20 challenge:

IPL Trailblazers: Alyssa Healy (wk), Smriti Mandhana (c), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha.

IPL Supernovas: Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk)