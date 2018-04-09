IPL 2018: Bad news for CSK fans, Kedar Jadhav won’t play in the entire season – Here is the reason

IPL 2018: Kedar Jadhav out for entire season. (BCCI)

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Kedar Jadhav has been ruled out of IPL 2018 due to an injury. Jadhav sustained a grade-2 hamstring tear during the season opener against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. The all-rounder batted at No. 4 in CSK’s impressive chase but retired hurt as soon as he felt uneasy. Jadhav, however, returned after the ninth wicket when they needed seven to win from the last over. He then struck a six and a four against Mustafizur Rahman to clinch a thrilling one-wicket win.

“Him being ruled out is a big loss for us. He was a very key player for us in the middle order,” Michael Hussey, Super Kings’ batting coach, said ahead of Tuesday’s clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Jadhav was among the most expensive buys by Super Kings roping in his services for Rs 7.8 crores at auctions in January. His injury could mean the return for Murali Vijay for the opening slot and Amabati Rayudu back to his traditional middle-order position.

Also, Delhi’s Kshitiz Sharma and Dhruv Shorey are the other uncapped Indian batsmen who are in for consideration.

Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is nursing an injured finger and is unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s game too. His finger injury was aggravated when he took a few blows while batting in the Test series against Australia. He is also recovering from a side strain and could be ready for the third game on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Faf du Plessis, Harbhajan Singh, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Santner, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Kanishk Seth, Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, M Vijay, Billings, Mark Wood, Kshitiz Sharma, Monu Kumar, Chaitanya Bishnoi.