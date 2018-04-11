IPL 2018: ABVP protest at Sawai Maan Singh Stadium as Rajasthan Royals remove student discount

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, on Tuesday, organised a protest outside the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium against Rajasthan Royals. (Source: Rajasthan Royals Twitter)

IPL 2018: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, on Tuesday, organised a protest outside the Sawai Maan Singh Stadium, Jaipur against Rajasthan Royals’ decision to not give students discount on match tickets. The ABVP claimed that in the previous seasons, the tickets were available at a discount of 50%, which in this season has been laid off. Vikram Chaudhary, co-secretary of ABVP told DNA that this year there is no counter for selling tickets at the university and no concession is being provided.

“A counter was used to be set up at RU every season. Students used to receive tickets at about 50 percent discounted rates. However, there is no counter for selling tickets at the university this year and no concession is being provided. We have demanding 50 per cent concession,” he said.

The hour-long protest was seen inside the SMS stadium premises after which the local police irked and dragged the students out. The protestors were reportedly put it into a police van and were dropped near Jhalana institutional area.

Previously the matches in Jaipur were organized by Rajasthan Cricket Association but this season, they are being organised by Rajasthan Royals. Students and youth are seen as a primary audience for the league and there are almost 300000 students in Jaipur which are finding it hard to watch the match.

In their first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals struggled to get going and were restricted to 125 runs. Chasing the total, Shikhar Dhawan was dropped by RR skipper Ajinkya Rahane in the second over the SRH innings. Dhawan went on to score a half-century helping his side to a 9-wicket win.