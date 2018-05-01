IPL 2018: 5 uncapped players who might receive a national call

IPL 2018: Over the past years, many youngsters have used IPL as a platform to earn a place in their national side.

IPL 2018: The Indian Premier League has always been touted as the tournament where talent meets opportunity. The league gives ample opportunities to new players to learn from international stars and show their talent at a grand stage. Over the past years, many youngsters have used IPL as a platform to earn a place in their national side. Over the last decade, the Indian selectors have gazed for such new talents. May it be Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal or Kedar Jadhav, IPL played an important role in all these players making it to the Indian team. Here, we look at five such uncapped players of this season who may soon play for India:

1) Mayank Markande

The Bhatinda spinner has stunned everyone with his unnerving leg spin and brilliant accuracy. Before the start of IPL 11, spin bowling was seen as Mumbai Indians’ biggest weakness and Markande has proved to be the solution. The young leg-spinner picked up 3 wickets on his IPL debut and even though his form has faded away off-late, he has 1o scalps to his name from seven matches with an economy rate of 7.03.

2) Siddarth Kaul

It took Siddharth Kaul 10 years to announce himself but when he did, Kaul made sure he did in style. Having represented India at the Under 19 World Cup in 2008, Kaul has led SRH’s fast-bowling unit with great efficiency in Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s absence. He is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and a prime contender for a birth in the plane to England later this year.

3) Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya has been a consistent player both with bat and ball from past few seasons. He was also incorporated into India A team in 2017 for the tri-series against South Africa and Afghanistan. He has shined once again for Mumbai Indians in the limited opportunities he has got and may soon be playing for India, at least in the shortest format.

4) Nitish Rana

One of the few mature players of his generation, Nitish Rana knows how to build an innings. Playing at number 4 for KKR this season, he has owned that spot. This year he has scored 173 runs from 7 matches at a strike-rate of 130.34 but an injury in the last game may cut his season short. A couple of good seasons would make Rana a strong contender for a place in team India’s middle-order.

5) Ankit Rajpoot

How often do you see a bowler take a five-wicket haul in a T20 game! Ankit Rajpoot achieved this rare feat this season even though his side ended on the losing side in that game. Rajpoot is quick, has got variety and may soon join India’s strong fast-bowling unit.