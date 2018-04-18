IPL 2018: 5 records you might be unaware of

5 IPL records that most fans are unaware of. (Source: PTI/ DD Twitter)

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has already given us some breathtaking encounters, creating new records in the process. On Wednesday, Virat Kohli became the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League, going past Chennai Super Kings’ star batsman Suresh Raina. The match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders witnessed a total pf 31 sixes (KKR – 14, CSK – 17) which is the highest ever in a single IPL match. Here, we look at 5 IPL records that most fans are unaware of:

1. Most balls without a no ball

Piyush Chawla, the leg-spinner who has represented Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League had not bowled a single no ball til the 8th edition of the tournament =. Chawla’s first no ball in the league came after 386 overs. He also holds the record of conceding most sixes off his bowling.

2. Most half-centuries

Gautam Gambhir holds the record for most half-centuries in IPL. Interestingly, he is also on the third spot among players with most ducks.

3. Most franchises

The newly-wed has had an interesting journey in the IPL, changing his home more often than desired. The Australian opener has represented 7 different teams in the cash rich league. He now plays for Kings XI Punjab.

4. Most dot balls

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn holds the record for most dot balls in one season of IPL. In the IPL 2013 season, he played 17 matches where he bowled 407 balls and out of which 212 were dots.

5. First ball wicket

Adam Gilchrist who was known for his destructive batting made a unique record. Gilchrist who was wicketkeeper picked up a wicket on the very first ball of his IPL career which is a record in itself.