IPL 2018: 5 players who might lose their position in India’s ODI side after this season

IPL is a stage for young players to demonstrate their skills will the bat and ball respectively. (Source: Twitter/ BCCI)

IPL 2018: IPL is believed to be the stepping stone from many cricketers. It is a stage for young players to demonstrate their skills will the bat and ball respectively. By proving their mettle domestically, players get calls from the Indians side to showcase their talent at the international arena. However, the league can also prove to be catastrophic for many players especially for those who have sealed their spot in the national side. A player who is, as of now a part of the national setup, or in the radar of the selectors, may wind up losing the consideration of the heads because of a poor IPL execution. With only a year to go for the World Cup, Virat Kohli and the management would have a sharp eye on potential players who can go big in crucial tournaments. Here are some players who might lose their spot in the Indian ODI side after IPL 2018:

1) Jaydev Unadkat:

Source: Twitter

Rajasthan Royals fetched Jaydev Unadkatat at a whopping Rs 11.50 crores price in the Indian Premier Leagues auction. After such astounding bid, he became the highest paid Indian bowler in the history of the league. Unadkat’s previous season performances have justified the price tag which he fetched this season but with big price tags come big responsibilities. In previous season, he managed to scalp 24 wickets in 12 games and also became the man of the series in home T20 International series in Sri Lanka. However, his charm has diminished this season as in eight matehs he just bagged eight wickets that too by conceding 39 runs per wicket.

2) Washington Sundar:

Source: BCCI

The 18-year-old spinner, Washington Sundar made his debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants where he packed eight wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.16. However, he proved his mettle in Tamil Nadu Premier League where he became highest run-getter as well as second highest wicket-taker. Considering his performance, he was acquired by RCB for Rs 4 crores and was expected to throw some craftful off-spin bowling and further add some vigour in the lower batting order. But sadly, he just managed to amass four wickets in seven games at an economy of 9.6. With willow also he did not impress with scoring 65 runs in seven matches.

3) Axar Patel:

Source: PTI

The only retained players by Kings XI Punjab, Axar Patel has not got many chances to showcase his talent this season. Moreover, he found it tough to make it back into the playing XI, as Kings XI Punjab had got the perfect combination in their spinning department comprisig of Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Ashwin. So far, he has played four matches in which he scored 15 runs and bagged two wickets at an economy rate of 8.62.

4) Mohammad Shami

Source: BCCI

Mohammad Shami has been quite an underperformer this season, after being bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 3 crore he certainly did not live up to the expectations of the Delhi management. He has picked only three wickets in the four matches at an economy rate of 10.40.

5) Manish Pandey:

Source: PTI

The Karnataka batsman Manish Pandey was fetched by Sunrisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 11 crore. However, Pandey has struggled to ooze runs from his willow. In eight matches played so far he has bagged only 158 runs at a strike rate of 112.85.