IPL 2018: 5 players who are having a season to forget

Some players have underperformed and are finding it hard to live upto the expectations of the team and fans. (Source: BCCI/PTI)

IPL 2018: Indian Premier League over the years has become the biggest stage for players to showcase their talent and get a place in the senior team. Many players have outshined even the best in the extravagant tournament and what followed was an unprecedented fame. These players have proved their mettle for their respective teams and their good form has given headaches to the opposite sides. However, there are many players who have underperformed and are finding it hard to live upto the expectations of the team and fans. Here are such players who have not performed upto the mark:

1. Washington Sundar (Royal Challengers Bangalore):

Washington Sundar was the find of IPL 10 and after his impressive performance, he got selected in the Indian squad. His economy rate, last season was 6.61 which has risen up to 9.31 this season. Some experts anticipate that his balling has lost the sheen and he has become quite predictable to the batsmen. Apart from bowling his batting has also lost the midas touch as he has amassed 73 runs in six matches.

2. Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab):

Mayank Agarwal had a total 2232 runs in domestic cricket in 2017-18 calendar year. He also holds the record for scoring most runs in Indian domestic matches. In this season. however, he has not shown any positive signs which could elevate his chances to get a call from the national team. In seven matches he has scored 105 runs with a strike rate of 136.36.

3. Mohammed Shami (Delhi Daredevils):

The 28-year-old fast bowler is facing hard times off field. In this IPL, he has played four matches and has managed to take three wickets at an economy rate of 10.40.

4. Wriddhiman Saha (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha has some good instinct behind the wickets but he has failed himself as a batsman. From last eight matches, he managed to score 79 runs with a strike rate of 112.85. His scores on the eight occasions have been 5, 22, 24, 6, 5*, 0, 6, 11.

5.Manish Pandey (Sunrisers Hyderabad):

Sunrisers Hyderabad fetched Manish Pandey for a whopping Rs 11 crore at the IPL auctions. However, SRH did not get the desired results from the middle-order batsman so far. Pandey has played eight matches in which he has bagged 158 runs at a strike rate of 112.85.