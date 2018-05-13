IPL 2018: 5 overseas players who might be playing their Indian Premier League season

The IPL has been a stepping stone for many young cricketers to learn some new skills from the experienced overseas player. (Source: IANS/IPLT20)

IPL 2018: The Indian Premier League has turned out to be the most captivating cricket league in the world and unquestionably one can say that the monstrous fame which the T20 format has gained is because of IPL. The domestic T20 league gives ample opportunities to both domestic and overseas players to showcase their talent. The IPL has also been a stepping stone for many young cricketers, like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer among others to learn some new skills from the experienced overseas player. However, this season might be the last for some foreign players. Here are 5 players who might be playing their last IPL season.

1) Daniel Christian

Source: PTI

Australian batsmen Daniel Christian has performed extremely well in previous IPL seasons. However, this season has proved catastrophic for him and there might a chances that he would not be able to showcase his talent in coming seasons. This year the Australian has scored just 26 runs from four matches for Delhi Daredevils and with bowling also the numbers are not in his favour. He has bagged four wickets at an economy rate of 8.53.

2) Ben Laughlin

Source: Twitter

Australia’s Ben Laughlin has played some interesting strokes in Big Bash League and he was the one of the most prominent players in the league. However, in IPL his story is somewhat different as he has played only seven matches out of which five were in this IPL season. In this season for Rajasthan Royals he took five wickets in five matches.

3) Imran Tahir

Source: IANS

South African bowler Imran Tahir will turn 40 next year and taking his age and performance into account it might be tough for the old warhorse to make a comeback. The leggie who stifles the batsman with his googlies and stock ball has garnered only six wickets out of six matches with an economy of 9.09.

4) Mitchell Johnson

Source: IPLT20

Once Australia’s one of the most feared bowlers, Johnson has played for Mumbai Indians and KXIP before he was acquired by KKR this season at the base price of Rs 2 crore. He has been consistent with his bowling but in this season he is struggling with his performance. This year he has played six games of which he scalped just two wickets at an economy of 10.28. Johnson who will turn 37 by this November might be playing his last IPL this season.

5) Brendon McCullum

Source: PTI

The former New Zealand skipper has played for many teams in previous seasons and has casued mayhem for other opponents. He is currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. McCullum is one of the most aggressive openers to have ever played the game, however, this season he has just managed to score 127 runs from six matches which does not justify for what he is known for.