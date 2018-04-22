IPL 2018: 5 legends who were bought but never featured for Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most entertaining and consistent team of the Indian Premier League. (Source: AFP/Twitter)

IPL 2018: Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most entertaining and consistent team of the Indian Premier League. After missing in action for two years due to suspension over betting allegations, Chennai Super Kings are back with a bang in IPL 2018. Combination of players like MS Dhoni, aggressive Suresh Raina to exciting Dwayne Bravo, who never fail to impress their fans, the team has proved its mettle over the years. The Super Kings have lifted the IPL trophy twice, made it to the quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals a few times and demonstrated on numerous occasions that they are a solid group that rarely frustrates fans. Considering past performance of the team, finding a place in the CSK team is not easy. And many players have failed to play in CSK squad even after getting picked up during IPL auctions. yers in the squad.

1) Irfan Pathan

Once touted as the next Kapil Dev, he is one of the very few all-rounders India has ever seen. Irfan Pathan has played 98 IPL matches representing Kings XI Punjab, Delhi Daredevils, and SRH in the previous editions. Pathan was picked by CSK in 2015 but because of some injuries, he was dropped by the team before CSK’s first match. Afterwards, he played for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and Gujarat Lions in 2017.

2) Akila Dananjaya

With the power of bowling variations like the googly, off-spin, leg-break, carrom ball, and doosra, Dananjaya can surprise batters. In 2013 IPL, he was bagged by Chennai Super Kings but did not get a chance to play for his team as CSK already had spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

3) Andrew Tye

Australian bowler Andrew Tye is an expert in bowling in the death overs, he has the ability to produce variation in his bowling when time demands and can pick some wickets also. CSK bought him in the year 2015 following his extraordinary innings in Big Bash League. But he got injured in the first match against Delhi Daredevils and afterwards he was dropped from the team. In the next year, he was signed by Gujarat Lions.

4) Matt Henry

The New Zealand player, who is a fast bowler and can bowl with good pace, was selected in CSK in the 2014 edition but never got a chance to play. However, rumours say he was included in the CSK because of Stephen Fleming since both played for New Zealand in the domestic team.

5) Kyle Abbott

Kyle Abbott is a well-known player for his tight lines and accurate swing bowling. He joined the CSK in 2015 but unfortunately, he was not chosen in the playing 11 because of the presence many top foreign players like Dwayne Smith, Brendon McCullum, Faf du Plessis and Dwayne Bravo.