IPL 2018: 5 International players who had a disastrous debut this season

5 stars who didn’t have a great debut this year. (Source: BCCI/PTI)

IPL 2018: The Indian Premier League is a perfect blend of national and international players. This year, the league has already seen many international players giving brilliant performances for their teams. If it was Dwayne Bravo in the opening match who set the stage on fire, his West Indies’ teammates Chris Gayle and Andre Russell also entertained the fans. Among bowlers, Chris Woakes is the joint-leading wicket-taker while Sunil Narine is also in the hunt for the purple cap. However, there are a number of other players who had a disastrous start to their IPL career. Here is a look at 5 stars who didn’t have a great debut this year:

1. Tom Curran

Tom Curran was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders after the departure of speedster Mitchell Starc because of an injury. In his first game against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk stadium, Curran proved to be very expensive. The England pacer gave away 39 runs from his 4 overs and was dropped for the next match.

2. Mark Wood

Mark Wood was picked by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.50 crore in IPL auction and was supposed to lead team’s fast-bowling unit. However, his debut match against Mumbai Indians turned out to be a forgettable one as Wood gave away 49 runs from in four overs without picking up any wicket. He was benched for the next game and with CSK signing David Willey, Wood is unlikely to get another chance.

3. Darcy Short

Darcy short was in high demand at the IPL auction where four teams bid for him. The leading run-scorer of this year’s Big Bash League was bought by Rajasthan Royals for a whopping Rs 4 crore. In his first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Short managed to score only 4 runs and was run-out. The southpaw has failed to get going so far with his highest score of 44 runs coming from 43 balls.

4. Akila Dananjaya

The mystery spinner from Sri Lanka was bought for Rs 50 lakh by Mumbai Indians and was supposed to be the answer to their spin woes. However, when given a chance against Delhi Daredevils, Dananjaya gave away 47 runs in four overs at an economy rate of 11.75. He was dropped for the next match.

5. Evin Lewis

Evin Lewis was bought by Mumbai Indian for Rs 3.80 crore and has finally got going with two back to back half-centuries in IPL. However, his debut in IPL was not very good. Lewis disappointed his fans as in his first match played against CSK, he was bowled by Deepak Chahar for a duck on the second delivery.