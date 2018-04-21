IPL 2018: 5 experienced players who have not played a single match this season so far.

Many experienced players have been overlooked by their franchises and are warming the bench. (Source: Twitter, IPL website)

IPL 2018: The 11th season of Indian Premier League has so far seen many young talents who have outclassed stars and proved their mettle. Over the years, IPL has given fame to many players who later on managed to play for the national team. It has been two weeks since the IPL started and teams have already identified their ideal playing XIs. However, in what is slightly strange, a lot of experienced players have been overlooked by their franchises and are warming the bench. Here is a look at some of them:

1) Karn Sharma

The leg-spinner Karn Sharma was bought by Chennai Super Kings after a fierce bidding war with his previous team Mumbai Indians. Sharma who is a seasoned campaigner finally got his opportunity against Rajasthan Royals, bowled only 13 balls and picked up two wickets.

2) Saurabh Tiwary

Saurabh Tiwari is one of the few players who have been a part of IPL since the beginning. Once, one of the hottest properties of the Indian Premier League, Tiwary has played 81 matches so far scoring of 1276 runs from 64 innings at a strike rate of 119.58. He was bought by MI for Rs 80 lakh but hasn’t played a single match yet.

3) Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwari had a revival season last year for Rising Pune Supergiant where he scored 324 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 137.28. He played an important role in taking the team to the final and was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 1 crore. But, due to the presence of many Indian stars in the team, Tiwary has failed to find a place in playing XI.

4) Naman Ojha

Naman Ojha was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.40 crore as a backup for Rishabh Pant but is unlikely to get a chance unless Pant is declared unfit. Ojha has played 112 matches in IPL so far scoring 1553 runs at a strike rate 118.64.

5) Parthiv Patel

The ever-young Parthiv Patel was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 1.70 crore. The southpaw had an outstanding season last year where he scored 395 runs in 16 games at an average of 24.68 for Mumbai Indians. However, with Quinton de Kock in the side, Parthiv has been made to warm the bench this year.