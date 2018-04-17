IPL 2018: 5 expensive players who have failed to perform so far

The league has already given a couple of gems like Rahul Tewatia but on the other hand, many star players have failed to live up to the expectations. (Source: PTI/IPL T20.com)

IPL 2018: The 11th edition of the Indian Premier League has started with a bang. There have been many thrilling encounters in the first week of the competition, keeping the fans on the edge of their seats. Franchises had spent big this year in IPL auction 2018, hoping to lift the prestigious trophy. The league has already given a couple of gems like Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande this year but on the other hand, many star players have failed to live up to the expectations. Players like Manish Pandey and Glenn Maxwell who are among the highest paid cricketers of IPL 2018 have failed to set the stage on fire. Here is a look at 5 expensive players who failed to perform so far:

1. Glenn Maxwell (Rs 9 crore)

Glenn Maxwell, also known as ‘Big Show’ for his ability to hit massive sixes, is one of the most attractive batsmen in the world. The Aussie was bought for whopping Rs 9 crore but has managed to score just 77 runs from 3 matches. Even though Maxwell’s scoring-rate is on the higher-side, Delhi would want to have more winning contributions from him.

2. Andrew Tye (Rs 7.2 crore)

Andrew Tye, the Australian player who picked up three hat tricks in T20 cricket last year, was bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 7.2 crore to lead their fast-bowling attack. However, Tye has struggled to prove his worth picking up only 3 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 9.33. Moreover, his bowling in the death-overs has been poor, an area KXIP would hope to inform.

3. Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 11.5 crore)

For left-arm fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat, IPL auction 2018 was a life-changing movement. Unadkat became the most expensive Indian player but has struggled so far, picking up just 2 wickets from 3 matches. His economy rate of 10.88 also remains a huge concern for Rajasthan Royals.

4. Manish Pandey (Rs 11 crore)

Manish Pandey has been a consistent performer in the IPL over the years and was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 11 crore. The Karnataka batsman did not get the chance to show his charisma in the first match but failed to get going in the next two matches as well. He has scored only 15 runs in the tournament so far at a strike rate of 78.94.

5. Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 7.5 crore)

Jadeja was one of three players retained by the Chennai Super Kings. Before the start of IPL 2018, MS Dhoni had said Jadeja will be used more as a batsman, a reason why he has been batting above Dwayne Bravo. However, the Saurashtra all-rounder has failed to find his form, scoring only 42 runs in 3 matches. Not just this, he has managed to pick only 1 wicket so far at an economy rate of 9.33.