IPL 2018: 4 records that have been shattered in this season

The current season of the IPL promises to be bigger and better than ever. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

IPL 2018: The 11th season of IPL which is in its second week now, has given us some phenomenal performances and new records which have glued fans on the edge of their seats. Sunrisers Hyderabad have emerged as the strongest side of 11th edition of the Indian Premier League and have won their first three matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, who were considered the weakest team on paper before the start of the tournament, have also found the right combination, winning three of their first four games. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils, on the other hand, have started slow despite having two very strong units. Here, we look at few records that have been shattered in this IPL season so far:

1) All-time leading run-scorer

Record-breaker Virat Kohli breaks records for fun these days. In the match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kohli added another feather to his cap as he went past Suresh Raina to become the all-time leading run scorer in IPL. The RCB skipper Virat has amassed 4619 runs in his IPL career so far.

Source: Twitter

2) Most dot-balls bowled in the history of IPL

Harbhajan Singh who joined Chennai Super Kings for this year’s IPL after representing Mumbai Indians for a decade, topped the leaderboard for most dot-balls bowled in the history of IPL. Harbhajan Singh has now bowled 1076 dot balls in his IPL career, going past Praveen Kumar who has bowled 1075 dot balls.

Source: BCCI

3) Fastest fifty in the history of IPL

KL Rahul scored the fastest in the history of IPL as he destroyed Delhi Daredevils’ bowling attack in Kings XI Punjab’s first match of IPL 11. Rahul reached his half-century from just 14 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 6 fours. He outclassed Sunil Narine and Yusuf Pathan who had scored fifty in 15 balls.

Source: PTI

4) Best bowling strike-rate in the history of IPL

Chris Woakes now holds the record for best strike-rate record in IPL. The Englishman clobbered Imran Tahir to grab the top spot. At present, Woakes has a strike-rate of 14.00. At the starting of the season, Tahir led the board with a bowling strike rate of 15.23 but Woakes eclipsed him in the match against KKR.