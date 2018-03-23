IPL 2018: 4 famous cricketers whose debut IPL game turned out to be their last

IPL 2018: Andre Nel, Damien Martyn and Younis Khan had played just one match each.

IPL 2018: The 11th season of Indian Premier league is just two weeks away and the excitement levels are at an all-time high with the return of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The eight franchises now comprise of new faces who will don colourful jerseys of their respective teams. IPL 11 can also be seen as the second series of IPL 10 which also saw many youngsters from across the world showcasing their talent. Now, many of these youngsters have performed at the world stage and are more mature than ever before. The best examples to support the claim are Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, among others. Fans have seen many legends like Michael Hussey, Matthew Hayden and Daniel Vettori giving consistent performances for their IPL teams. But there were some, who despite proving their mettle at the international level, could not make a mark in IPL.

Here is the list of the top 5 players who failed to make a mark despite getting an opportunity:

Damien Martyn:

If Mark Waugh was known for his silken stroke-play, then Martyn is remembered for his sophisticated and classic batting style. The former Australian hung his boots in 2006 but continued playing domestic cricket.The Australian middle-order juggernaut who is known for his clinical demolition of Sourav Ganguly’s army in the 2003 World Cup is remembered for one of the best innings by middle-order batsmen.

In 2008, he had joined the unofficial Indian Cricket League and when that became defunct, comeback-kid Martyn had another unexpected return, signing for Shane Warne’s IPL side Rajasthan Royals for US$100,000 in January 2010. It was a clash between the Royals at Chinnaswamy stadium, Bengaluru. Put to bat first, RR were 21/1 when Martyn walked out to the crease. He started slow and failed to build a fruitful partnership as wickets kept falling from the other end.

The 17th over of that match was the last time that Martyn had featured in IPL after getting dismissed off Praveen Kumar’s delivery for 19 of 24 balls.

Younis Khan:

One of Pakistan’s greatest batting geniuses, Younis Khan is the kind of man who responded best in adversity and his on-drive is as much a reality as are death and taxes. With an average of over 50 in Tests, a triple-hundred, a famous double-hundred against India, and a brilliant rearguard partnership to clinch Pakistan’s 3-0 whitewash over England in Test, leave no doubt about his class and quality. The right-handed batsman was picked up by Rajasthan Royals in the first IPL season for $225,000.

Warming the bench in the first 13 games and with RR confirming a semifinal berth, Khan was given a chance to show his class against Kings XI Punjab. The Punjab side had put a massive total of 221/3 on the scoreboard thanks to a brilliant 115 off 69 by Shaun Marsh. Chasing the humungous total, RR had a disastrous start losing Kaif in the second over.

It was then that Khan took the pitch with a huge responsibility ahead. Finding hard to rotate the strike, the former Pakistani was dismissed on the fifth delivery of the fifth over for three when he failed to read an in-swinger by Irfan Pathan. That dismissal was the end of the great Younis Khan’s IPL career.

Andre Nel:

Andre Nel was South Africa’s answer to fill the gap left following the retirement of Allan Donald. With an open-chested action, Nel troubled many batsmen with his pace and occasional verbal volleys. The same was done when he replaced Dwayne Bravo for Mumbai Indians in 2008. He made his debut against Delhi Daredevils at Feroz Shah Kotla. MI were defending a total of 176 against a strong batting side of DD which comprised Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, among others.

MI struck early sending Sehwag back in the second over, however, Dhawan and Gambhir batted and consistently found ways of rotating strike.

Nel was introduced in the fifth over and was greeted with disdain when Gambhir sent the ball for a boundary and a six in the first two balls. However, it was Nel who had the last laugh as he dismissed the Delhi left-hander on his fifth ball of the over. Despite having a decent game with one wicket and conceding 31 runs in three overs, he could not make a place for himself in the Mumbai team.

Mashrafe Mortaza:

Known as the ‘Narali Express’, the quintessential country boy, epitomised the term “bursting onto the scene.” He first came to attention during an under-17 regional tournament in 2001 when he bowled fast, slammed sixes and dived around without a care in the world. Emerging as the first genuine fast bowler for Bangladesh, Mortaza was given a contract by KKR for a price tag of $600,000 in 2009.

A capable lower order batsman, who can use the long handle to good effect, Mortaza had a shocking debut when he conceded 26 runs in his last over to Rohit Sharma when MI needed 21. That was the only game he played in the season as the franchisee consigned him to the benches.