India Cements’ scheme for IPL fans gets good response

India Cements, a major cement company based in south India and principal sponsor of Chennai Super Kings has come out with a novel sales promotion scheme for consumers in Tamil Nadu during the current IPL season.

Under the scheme styled, ‘Buy the King, Meet the King’, valid till May 10, 2023, consumers buying minimum 25 bags of Sankar Super Power, Coromandel King or Conkrete Super King will not only get an assured prize but also a chance to watch the Chennai Super Kings matches live. On Wednesday, ahead of CSK’s match against Rajasthan, 120 such winners selected from the entries through a lucky draw from across Tamil Nadu gathered near the match venue at 5 PM.

Parthasarathy Ramanujam, chief marketing officer, India Cements said, “Building on our strong relationship with trade partners, India Cements wants to strengthen brand association with consumers. We also believe in giving the best deal to consumers buying our cement, who are also ardent fans of CSK. What better way to reward them than creating an opportunity to watch the seven home matches of four-time champions, CSK under the leadership of iconic captain MS Dhoni”.

India Cements has 8 cement plants and 2 grinding units located in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan. The trusted brands, Sankar and Coromandel are associated with building several landmarks, infrastructure projects and dream homes.

Shashank Singh, head, marketing & channel growth, India Cements, said, “ Out of 9,000 eligible entries received from the consumer offer across TN, 120 fans (winners) joined India Cements fan rally on Wednesday to watch MS Dhoni in action live for the 200th time, as CSK captain, a truly momentous occasion.”