How IPL 2018 brand wars will take battle away from the field

Mumbai Indians after winning IPL 2018. (Source: BCCI)

The Indian Premier League serves as a carnival for top brands in the country. Over the years, brands like Vodafone, Kingfisher and Reliance Jio have used this window to come up with campaigns that have ruled the hearts of viewers. This year, Star India is set to take it to the next level with Star Re.Imagine Awards. Under this campaign, Star India re-imagines how the country will experience the VIVO IPL 2018 by putting fans at the heart of the experience and leverage the power of localisation and technology.

The broadcaster will give awards that will recognise creativity and innovation in the use of integrated media in advertising campaigns aired during the IPL 2018 on Star Sports and Hotstar. All the ad campaigns that will be aired during the 11th season of Indian Premier League will automatically be eligible for the awards.

These winners will be selected by a jury that includes advertising legend Sir John Hegarty, one of the world’s most celebrated creative directors Piyush Pandey, acclaimed filmmaker Raju Hirani, marketing veteran Vibha Rishi, digital evangelist Rahul Welde and adman V Sunil on May 26, a day before the final. The awards will not only celebrate creativity but also recognize and appreciate teamwork. Two winning teams of 24 members each will be hosted for a premier global sporting event.

Talking about the Awards, Gayatri Yadav, Head Consumer Strategy & Innovation, Star India said that IPL 2018 is set to be one of the biggest sporting events ever and serves as a powerful platform to connect with consumers and build brands.

The war began after Star India launched its ‘Sher vs Sher’ campaign which portrays a young child posing the question to all around him – as to who would win when two Tigers take on each other? As his question goes unanswered by everyone, his father takes him to watch an IPL match, concluding that, when a Tiger takes on another, the Tiger is always the winner.

This ad was released days after the IPL 2018 anthem had crossed 15 million views.

Yadav said that Star is excited to bring together an independent jury of some of the most eminent names in marketing, media and storytelling to celebrate two campaigns aired during this IPL.

“Recognising that great campaigns are powered by great teamwork the award will celebrate members of the integrated team across marketing, creative and media, who will be hosted for a premier global sporting event. We hope to make Star Re.imagine Awards the space where new legends will be born!” she said.

Star India will be partnered by Sideways, Kyoorius and audit partner PWC in this initiative.

This will also be the first time when the Indian Premier League will we broadcast in six different languages: Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. The tournament will be broadcast in multiple TV channels along with online streaming on Hotstar and is expected to reach 700 million fans across TV and digital in India.

Along with dedicated language feeds, the network also proposes to have a Super Fan Feed available across cable, DTH and on Hotstar. This will be a curated feed for the intense fans who want more than just to watch the game. It may also include features like multiple camera angle options while viewing and data layers about the teams and players during the telecast.