Gujarat Titans crush Lucknow Super Giants by 56 run on home turf, maintain lead in IPL points table | Match Report

Gujarat Titans defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 56 runs on May 7, Sunday. This was GT’s eighth win of this IPL season out of the 11 matches that they have played. They are now closer to play-offs and have pumped right on the top of the points table.

Lucknow had won the toss and elected to bowl first. GT was off to a great start woth their star players Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill scoring 81 runs and 94 runs, respectively. Both the players managed a partnership of 142 runs in just 12.1 overs! Gujarat ended up scoring 227 runs and setting a winning target of 228 runs for Lucknow. It is worth noting that this was the fourth highest total to be scored in this season of IPL.

LSG on the other hand failed to hit even a single four in overs 11-14 as Gujarat seized control. For Lucknow, the top scorer was Quinton de Kock with 70 tuns off 41 balls, while Kyle Mayers managed to pull-off 48 runs off 32 deliveries. LSG dropped further when Rashid cleaned up de Kock for 70 runs with three sixes and seven fours, while Nicholas Pooran (3) fell to Noor Ahmad.

GT captain Hardik Pandya played a handy cameo hitting two fours and a six to make 15 off 25 balls. David Miller hit a couple of fours and a six to make 21 not out off 12 balls.

The pandya brothers clash was a sight to watch and Gujarat absolutely smashed Lucknow with their killer batting moves!

