GT vs SRH Match Report: Gujarat Titans enter IPL 2023 Playoffs! SRH shown the exit door

GT vs SRH: Gujarat Titans officially became the first team to eneter the IPL 2023 playoffs as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on Monday at the Narendra Modi Staidum in Ahmedabad. Titans had set a winning target of 189 runs for Sunrisers, which the latter couldn’t live upto. Gujarat had scored 188 runs for the loss of 9 wickets, and Hyderabad could only manage to score 154 runs at the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs, despite a knock of 64 runs off 44 balls by Heinrich Klaasen.

In the first innings, Shubman Gill scored a blockbuster century before Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant five-wicket haul stopped GT at 188 for nine. Gill was dimissed shortly after making 101 runs.

The GT duo of Gill and Sai Sudharsan contributed 47 off 36 balls, and added 147 runs for the second wicket to power GT’s innings. SRH’s Kumar who gained back-to-back wickets and made a clean hatrick, stole many hearts and got a roar of applause and cheer from the audience, and of course, the internet!

Sunrisers have now sadly joined Delhi Capitals in the exit queue. As of now, seven others are in contention for the remaining playoff spots. Although they had won the toss and had chosen to bowl first, the match ended up going in GTs’ favour. Luck didn’t play much of a part for Hyderabad today.

Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 44) played a lone hand for SRH, while Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece to shine with the ball for GT. SRH were off to a disastrous start, losing the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi inside the third over, with the scoreboard reading just 12.

(With PTI Inputs)