IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Prediction: The GT vs SRH game is the 40th match in the ongoing season of Tata IPL 2022. The Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers would take on the Hardik Pandya’s Titans in what is being billed as an high-octane match scheduled to take place at Mumbai’s famous Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. The IPL officials say that the GT vs SRH match will begin at 7:30 pm today. IPL fans can either livestream the match on DisneyPlus Hotstar or watch the game on any of the channels of Star Sports Network.

GT vs SRH history

This is the second time that both the teams will face each other in the tournament. In the first encounter, Gujarat Titans lost out to Sunrisers Hyderabad and skipper Hardik Pandya would like to take revenge of that defeat. The loss to SRH is the only time that GT lost a match in the IPL 2022. Of the seven matches played so far, Gujarat Titans have won six of them. In their last match, GT defeated KKR by 8 runs.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson’s squad has won five of the seven matches played in this season. In their last outing, Sunrisers defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by impressive nine wickets.

GT vs SRH Pitch Report

Early forecast suggests no chances of precipitation as the temperature is set to remain within 32–34-degree Celsius range.

GT vs SRH Fantasy Picks

Hardik Pandya: The Gujarat Titans captain is in great form in this season. In last six matches, Pandya has scored 295 runs. He has also contributed as a bowler and net some critical scalps.

Umran Malik: The ace pacer has been in news for his blazing performance from the word go. He has taken 10 wickets in seven matches in this season. Williamson and IPL fans would expect a lot more from him today.

Rashid Khan: The Afghan leggie proved his metal during one of the matches that he led after Pandya had to sit out due to groin injury. At an average of 22.75, Khan has picked 8 wickets in this season. He has also played some fine shots for GT. A must for any fantasy squad.

T Natarajan: The left-arm medium-fast bowlers is part of SRH’s attack plan. Picking up 15 wickets in last seven matches, Natarajan can change the course of the match.

David Miller: The left-handed batsman knows how to talk with bat. Be his 50-run partnership with Pandya against KKR or 94-run inning against CSK, Miller can destroy any bowling attack.