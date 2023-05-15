GT vs SRH Live, IPL 2023: Gill is killing it! Smashes back-to-back FOURS; Gujarat at loss of one wicket

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score: SRH skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and chosen to bowl first. The IPL 2023 will witness the 62nd match of the season between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad today. The match is going to be quite interesting as both teams are placed poles apart on the points table.

While Gujarat has settled itself at the top of the points table, Hyderabad is currently placed at the ninth spot. Looks like an easy fight for GT, right? Well, you might be wrong. Hyderabad cannot be taken for granted here as they will make sure to give this fight their best and climb up the points’ ladder.

Gujarat has played 12 matches in this season out of which they have managed to win 8. Hyderabad, on the other hand, has played 11 matches, and have managed to win just four games. It is important to remember here that Gujarat lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians by 27 runs. Sunrisers too are coming out of a defeat as they lost their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.

It’s kind of hard to predict who will win this game as if we look at the history of IPL, the two teams have played only two matches against each other and both have won one game each. Rest assured, the game is definitely going to be a blockcuster. Stay here with us to get full live coverage of GT vs SRH IPL match tonight.

Indian Premier League, 2023 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 15 May 2023 Gujarat Titans 64/1 (5.5) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Batsman R B Shubman Gill * 35 15 Sai Sudharsan 21 18 Bowlers O R WKT Marco Jansen 2 17 0 T Natarajan * 0.5 9 0 Play In Progress ( Day – Match 62 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to field

GT vs SRG Full Squad:

SunRisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade

