GT vs SRH Live, IPL 2023: Gill is killing it! Smashes back-to-back FOURS; Gujarat at loss of one wicket

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score: SRH skipper Aiden Markram has won the toss and chosen to bowl first. The IPL 2023 will witness the 62nd match of the season between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad today. The match is going to be quite interesting as both teams are placed poles apart on the points table.
While Gujarat has settled itself at the top of the points table, Hyderabad is currently placed at the ninth spot. Looks like an easy fight for GT, right? Well, you might be wrong. Hyderabad cannot be taken for granted here as they will make sure to give this fight their best and climb up the points’ ladder.
Gujarat has played 12 matches in this season out of which they have managed to win 8. Hyderabad, on the other hand, has played 11 matches, and have managed to win just four games. It is important to remember here that Gujarat lost their previous game against Mumbai Indians by 27 runs. Sunrisers too are coming out of a defeat as they lost their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants by 7 wickets.
It’s kind of hard to predict who will win this game as if we look at the history of IPL, the two teams have played only two matches against each other and both have won one game each. Rest assured, the game is definitely going to be a blockcuster. Stay here with us to get full live coverage of GT vs SRH IPL match tonight.
Indian Premier League, 2023Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 15 May 2023
Gujarat Titans 64/1 (5.5)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Play In Progress ( Day – Match 62 ) Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to field
GT vs SRG Full Squad:
SunRisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sanvir Singh, Umran Malik, Akeal Hosein, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Samarth Vyas, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, KS Bharat, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Matthew Wade
GT vs SRH Live: The match is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It will be broadcasted on Star Sports Netwrok and you can catch the live-stream on JioCinema app and website. You can also keep watching this corner for full live coverage of the game:
Gill is killing it! He managed to smash boundaires twice with a four in the fourth over. Sudharsan has managed to score 14 runs off 13 balls and Gill has scored 28 off 9 balls.
Current Score: 50/1
Sudharsan and Gill are on fire! The batsmen are going for the boundaries as much as they can. Both the players have scored 10 runs each.
Current Score: 28/1
Sudharsan scored a four in the second over which was bowled by M Jansen. Sudharsan has managed to score 6 runs off 8 balls and Gill has scored 3 runs off one ball.
Current Score: GT at 12/1
Sudarshan has taken Saha's place on the field. Gill tried to go for a boundary but the players could manage only 2 runs on the ball. Bhivneshwar gave away 5 runs in the first over.
Currest Score: GT at 5/1
The first over was bowled by Bhuvneshwar and what a delivery! The man managed to take Saha's wicket. Gujarat is in trouble already as this is way too early to lose a wicket.
Shubham Gill and Wriddhiman Saha are the opening batsmen for Gujarat. It's a do-or-die for Hyderabad!
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan
Gujarat Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad
“We are gonna bowl first, looks like there is moisture on this wicket. Trying to play really good cricket, up to our potential and abilities. We have been playing really good cricket but not getting over the line. Would like to pack a punch tonight. Marco Jansen comes in for Glenn Phillips,” Markram said after winning the toss.
“Yeah, it is a special inititiave to support cancer patients. We have played really good cricket. The standing in the table doesn't matter that much, you have to play good cricket. When we started, we knew it would be a tricky year for us. The players have put up their hands in tough situations and put their hands up. It is a fresh wicket, we would have liked to field as well. We have a couple of forced changes. Shankar got hit by a ball in the net yesterday, Sai comes in. Shanka makes his debut and also Yash Dayal is back,” Pandya said after losing the toss to SRH.
SRH skipper Markram won the toss and chose to bowl first. Gujarat will soon be sending its opening batsmen on the field. Stay with us to know the palying XIs.
Gujarat Titans are currently placed on top of the points table with eight wins and four defeats. They are also a win away from playoffs! Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed ninth at the points table. It's a do or die clash for them!
The toss is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Both GT and SRH have faced each other twice in the history of IPL and they both won a matc. Their head-to-head record stands at 1-1.
Hello and welcome to our live blog! Here we will bring to you the full live coverage of tonight's game between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay with us!