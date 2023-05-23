GT vs CSK Live Score, Qualifier 1: Mahi way! Chepauk gets ready for ultimate showdown, all eyes on Dhoni’s swan song

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Live, Qualifier 1: This is it people! Gujarat Titans will be taking on Chennai Super Kings tonight in Qualifier 1 of the Tata IPL 2023. The two teams will be facing each other head-on at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The toss will take place at 7:00 pm IST and the game will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Cricket fans all over the world have their eyes on today’s battle as the team who wins today will straight away go into the IPL 2023 Final which will take place on May 28, Sunday. The team which loses will get another chance at the finals but they will have to tackle the winner of the Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 24, Wednesday.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans are currently placed on the top of points table. They have played 14 games and won 10 of them. MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are placed at the second position in the points table. They have also played 14 games and won 8 of them.

So, who are you betting on?

Indian Premier League, 2023 MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 23 May 2023 Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Qualifier 1 ) Match begins at 7:30 pm

GT vs CSK Probable Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande

Live Updates

GT vs CSK Live Updates: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioCinema app and website. You can also keep watching this corner for full live-coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings tonight.

18:12 (IST) 23 May 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Head-to-Head Record Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other three times in IPL history and all time Pandya's Titans emerged as the winner. 18:01 (IST) 23 May 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Full Squad for Gujarat Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma 17:54 (IST) 23 May 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Full Squad for Chennai Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Bhagath Varma, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Mandal, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana 17:41 (IST) 23 May 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Predicted XI for Gujarat Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Yash Dayal (Impact Sub: Joshua Little/Dasun Shanaka) 17:41 (IST) 23 May 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Predicted XI for Chennai Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayadu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(c/wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana (Impact sub: Matheesha Pathirana) 17:33 (IST) 23 May 2023 GT vs CSK LIVE Score: Welcome to our live blog! Hola and welcome to our live blog! Tonight is the night ladies and gentlemen when the winneall eyes are going to be on MS Dhoni as he takes on Gujarat in Chennai! We will bring to you the full live-coverage of the match, so stay with us and keep watching this corner.

GT vs CSK Live Updates: The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioCinema app and website. You can also keep watching this corner for full live-coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings tonight.