Gautam Gambhir steps down as Delhi Daredevils captain; Shreyas Iyer appointed DD skipper

IPL 2018: Gautam Gambhir stepped down as Delhi Daredevils captain on Wednesday afternoon following a lean patch. 23-year-old Shreyas Iyer who has been in good form so far will be the new skipper for the Delhi-based franchise. While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Gambhir said that it was his decision and no one asked him to step down. “It is my decision. I have not performed enough and owe the responsibility as the leader,” he said, while adding, “I believe this is the right time to step down as there is still a lot of time in the tournament.”

DD have had a miserable run this IPL with losing five out of the six matches played. They are currently placed at the last spot in the lPL points table. Gambhir himself has struggled with the bat and has nothing to show for except for a half-century in the first match against Kings XI Punjab.

In six matches so far, Gautam Gambhir has scored just 85 runs. Since playing a good knock of 55 against Kings XI Punjab in Delhi’s opening match of the season in Mohali, Gambhir has registered the poor scores of DNB, 15, 8, 3 and 4 respectively.

