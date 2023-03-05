Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Aiden Markram: Meet the overseas captains of Tata IPL 2023

Tata IPL 2023 Latest News: The countdown has begun for the richest cricket tournament on Earth. With each camp coming up with new strategies to lift the coveted trophy, three major franchises have decided to go for overseas captains this year. After a gap of six years, as many as three IPL teams will have overseas captains. Last year there was just one – Faf du Plessis. The IPL 2023 has added two more star players to this tally. David Warner and Aiden Markram. While Warner will be Delhi Capitals skipper, Markram is in charge of Sun Risers Hyderabad.

So with further ado, here’s look at this year’s overseas captains:

Faf du Plessis: ‘Ee sala cup namde’! As loyal RCBians chant this slogan, once again, many feel that the dashing South African opener may change the team’s fortune. ‘Fab’ Faf is seen not only as a thinking captain but also working outside the shadows of team’s ultimate star – Virat Kohli. He has always said that team success lies in the totality of the performances of each player. He had a stellar run both as a batsman as well as a captain during the 2022 tournament. Scoring 468 runs in IPL 2022, Faf showed that he won’t buckle under the pressure of captaincy.

David Warner: It’s a done deal, well almost. Though no official statement has been made yet, it is almost decided that David Warner will be captaining Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. So, it is a new team and old role for Warner. Captaining Delhi Capitals in 2023 IPL will give 2016 top job vibe to Warner when he was SRH captain. He brings in lots of experience both as captain and a player. DC will have to name a new captain after Rishabh Pant’s unfortunate car crash.

Aiden Markram: The young gun all set for blazing IPL season this year. After tasting success at U-19 World Cup trophy in 2014 to being catalysts in success of Sunrisers Eastern Cape in SA20, Markram is seen as new blood, who will infuse fresh energy in SRH after a brilliant strike rate of 139.05 in 2022.