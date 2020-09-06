Dream11 IPL 2020: Full schedule released! MI to play CSK in season opener; here’s the complete list of matches

The first match will be played between two of the most popular cricket franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19

The long wait of IPL fans is finally inching closer towards culmination as the IPL Governing Council has released the complete schedule of this year’s season putting an end to various speculations about the tournament According to the released schedule, the first match will be played between two of the most popular cricket franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19, news agency ANI reported. The match which will be played at the Abu Dhabi stadium will see former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team against Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma.

