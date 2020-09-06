Dream11 IPL 2020: Full schedule released! MI to play CSK in season opener; here’s the complete list of matches

The match which will be played at the Abu Dhabi stadium will see former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team against Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma.
The long wait of IPL fans is finally inching closer towards culmination as the IPL Governing Council has released the complete schedule of this year’s season putting an end to various speculations about the tournament According to the released schedule, the first match will be played between two of the most popular cricket franchises Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19, news agency ANI reported. The match which will be played at the Abu Dhabi stadium will see former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team against Mumbai Indians led by Rohit Sharma.
(To be updated)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.