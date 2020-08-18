Dream11 bags IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights

Representational image.

The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights for the upcoming season of the IPL to fantasy gaming startup Dream11, news agency ANI reported today quoting the chairman of the IPL governing council Brijesh Patel. The fantasy sports company outbid other major bidders for the cash-rich league purely on the basis of the volume of the sponsorship money it had to offer to the BCCI, according to various media reports. Dream11 came up trumps against one of India’s heavyweights, the Tata Group and Edtech startups such as Byju’s and Unacademy.

