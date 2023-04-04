Dhoni’s mega homecoming at Chepauk! CSK beat LSG to score first IPL 2023 win   

scorecardresearch
Written by Sports Desk
Updated:
CSK vs LSG latest news
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with teammates after winning the IPL 2023 cricket match against Lucknow Super Giants, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Monday, April 3, 2023. Chennai won the match by 12 runs. (PTI Photo

There are things that go beyond cold, hard statistics. In the world of cricket, when one is as good as one’s last match, the unwavering support of fans is what every player craves for. But not everyone can be Mahendra Singh Dhoni for there is only one ‘Thala’. The drought of four years came to an end on Monday as Dhoni walked into the stadium amid deafening chants of fans. He played just three deliveries but scored 12 runs with two back-to-back sixes. With this, Dhoni completed 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League. Before his cameo, CSK openers did a fantastic job. Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway helped CSK to score a formidable total of 217. 

There would be a lot of introspection in the Lucknow Super Giants camp over the Monday’s toss decision by skipper KL Rahul. LSG had won the toss but Rahul decided to bowl first. Sending CSK to bat first, Rahul was hoping to restrict them with dew factor in mind. Also, when asked about the toss before the match, Rahul had said that Giants would like to chase. 

Some LSG fans may feel that he misread the situation. Gaikwad scored his second consecutive half century with superb support from Conway who scored 47 off 29 balls. They scored brilliantly in the power play CSK completely looked at ease. 

The stylish Gaikwad continued his form from the season opener where he hammered 92 and in the New Zealand left-hander’s company brought up the team’s 100 in the eighth over. Gaikwad made batting look so easy as he effortlessly lofted three sixes in Krishnappa Gowtham’s opening over (5th of the innings). He continued to pile on the runs and a flick for a six off Wood underlined the supreme form he is in.

The CSK openers were on a roll and brought up the 100 in the eighth over as LSG bowlers appeared clueless.

Later, when it came to bowling, LSG was looking pretty much in commanding position. Then Moeen Ali came, saw and conquered! His smart bowling (his figures read- 4 for 26) completely destroyed LSG’s batting lineup. 

But things were always not that easy for CSK. Poor bowling attack by Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande and Ben Stokes frustrated the fans. Deshpande conceded 18 runs from his first over! This kept LSG alive in the game. LSG was very much in the game till Nicolas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis were on the crease. But as soon as they departed, it was a downhill from there.  

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 04-04-2023 at 01:14 IST

