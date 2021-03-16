Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: DC first match on April 10 — Check Venue, Schedule, Match Timings

Delhi Capitals will rely on Rishabh Pant's new-found confidence with the bat to take them all the way in IPL 2021 (Sportzpics/PTI Photo)

Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Full Fixtures List: Only Delhi Capitals come close to Virat Kohli-lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when it comes to disappointing fans year-after-year. Previously known as the ‘Delhi Daredevils’, the franchise representing the national capital has been a mixed bag of uber-talented players and lopsided squads that have flattered to deceive in the business end of past IPLs.

In IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer will hold the reins of the Delhi Capitals team that has big names like Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, among many others. A lot will however depend on the young shoulders of Prithvi Shaw who has shown signs of overcoming his shortcoming against the in-coming delivery in the run up to the Indian Premier League’s 14th edition.

BCCI has announced the schedule of IPL 2021 and the Capitals will be playing their league games in Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Chennai. The IPL governing body said that the fixtures of the tournament have been mapped to reduce the number of travel for each team during the league stage.

Check Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 Full Schedule Below:

1. 10-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

2. 15-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals.

3. 18-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Mumbai – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings.

4. 20-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Chennai – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians.

5. 25-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Chennai – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals.

6. 27-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

7. 29-APRIL-21, 07:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

8. 02-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals.

9. 08-MAY-21, 03:30 PM, Ahmedabad – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals.

10. 11-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals.

11. 14-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

12. 17-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

13. 21-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings.

14. 23-MAY-21, 07:30 PM, Kolkata – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals.

