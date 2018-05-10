DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant’s batting blast explodes Twitter, here is how Twitterati reacted to his 128-run mayhem in Delhi

DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant becomes the youngest player to score 1000 runs. (Twitter/Delhi Daredevils)

DD vs SRH, IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant once again stepped up to the occasion with his maiden century to rescue Delhi Daredevils from a dismal start and help post a challenging 187/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Ferozshah Kotla. Involved in two avoidable run-outs, Pant compensated the miscommunication on the field with a blistering unbeaten 63-ball 128 which contained 15 boundaries and seven sixes, to arrest a careless start from the hosts. With it, the Delhi batsman became the youngest batsman to score 1000 runs and also the highest individual run-scorer in IPL history.

Saw McCullum in 2008..rishab pant innings right up there .. what a knock @bcci.@DelhiDaredevils @ParthJindal11 — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 10, 2018

One handed sixes and hitting even good balls out of the park. This was as good an innings you will ever see in a T-20 match against the best bowling line up in the IPL, absolutely clean striking. Take a bow, Rishabh Pant #DDvSRH — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 10, 2018

Special Innings from a special player. Considering the pitch and the opposition, Pant has played the best knock of the season. Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious #DDvSRH #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) May 10, 2018

I thought Rishabh Pant twirled his cricket bat around like it was a table-tennis racquet. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 10, 2018

With Pant’s carnage, Twitterati went crazy and legends took to Twitter to appreciate the young man. Virender Sehwag tweeted: “Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well.”

What an amazing innings from Rishabh Pant. Incredible talent and skill! — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) May 10, 2018

A super explosive century from Rishabh Pant, against the bowling prowess of SRH! What a knock! #WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 10, 2018

A 63-ball 128* from local boy Rishabh Pant propels DD to 187/5 at the Feroz Shah Kotla against SRH. #CricketMeriJaan #DDvSRH — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 10, 2018

That was some knock from Pant. Scary to think batters will still improve.. — Albie Morkel (@albiemorkel) May 10, 2018

