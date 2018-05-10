​​​
  4. DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant’s batting blast explodes Twitter, here is how Twitterati reacted to his 128-run mayhem in Delhi

DD vs SRH, IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant once again stepped up to the occasion with his maiden century to rescue Delhi Daredevils from a dismal start and help post a challenging 187/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Ferozshah Kotla.

Published: May 10, 2018
DD vs SRH: Rishabh Pant becomes the youngest player to score 1000 runs. (Twitter/Delhi Daredevils)

DD vs SRH, IPL 2018: Rishabh Pant once again stepped up to the occasion with his maiden century to rescue Delhi Daredevils from a dismal start and help post a challenging 187/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Ferozshah Kotla. Involved in two avoidable run-outs, Pant compensated the miscommunication on the field with a blistering unbeaten 63-ball 128 which contained 15 boundaries and seven sixes, to arrest a careless start from the hosts. With it, the Delhi batsman became the youngest batsman to score 1000 runs and also the highest individual run-scorer in IPL history.

With Pant’s carnage, Twitterati went crazy and legends took to Twitter to appreciate the young man. Virender Sehwag tweeted: “Really special innings from Rishabh. Those were not bad balls from Bhuvi in the last over barring the last full toss, but Rishabh Pant is really special and I hope he is nurtured well.”

Meanwhile, former Indian batsman Mohammed Kaif took to Twitter and said: “One handed sixes and hitting even good balls out of the park. This was as good an innings you will ever see in a T-20 match against the best bowling line up in the IPL, absolutely clean striking. Take a bow, Rishabh Pant.”

